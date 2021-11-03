Cristiano Ronaldo's Equaliser Off Mason Greenwood Handball Allowed; Here's Why

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a roll for Manchester United ever since his comeback to Old Trafford a few months ago. He has been the team's most consistent goal-scorer so far and made his presence felt yet again during Man United's UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Tuesday.

While the Portuguese icon's vital brace ensured that the contest ended in a 2-2 stalemate, a handball incident featuring his teammate Mason Greenwood became the centre of attention a little before 'CR7' scored an equaliser after the 90th minute to help his team end the match in a draw. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's equaliser was unaffected despite the build up to his volley coming off Greenwood's handball. Here's why the incident went unnoticed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the goal was not disqualified.

Manchester United vs Atalanta: Why Cristiano Ronaldo's equaliser was allowed

Manchester United came from behind to ensure that their UEFA Champions League fixture against Atalanta ended in a draw but, there was a handball incident that could have gone against them when the ball had clearly struck star English forward Mason Greenwood's arm in the build-up to the goal.

Watch the video of the controversial handball incident here:

Even though the help of VAR was taken to refer the matter, the decision went in the favor of Mason Greenwood and Manchester United. If you're wondering why the VAR was unable to gather any conclusive evidence regarding the incident, it was because changes were made in the handball rules back in August ahead of the ongoing 2021/22 Premier League.

The Premier League rule states that:

"If an attacking player’s accidental handball immediately precedes another player scoring, the goal will now be awarded, when last season it was likely to have been ruled out".

This was indeed applicable in Mason Greenwood's case as the Manchester United forward's handball incident was not intentional.

Manchester United vs Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a match-saving brace

In the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League group game, it was the home side who made early inroads when they broke the deadlock in just the 12th minute, courtesy of Slovenian midfielder Josip Iličić. The 'Red Devils' found themselves in a spot of bother with a one-goal deficit heading into the first half but, just moments before the halftime whistle was blown, 'CR7' came to their rescue by netting an impressive goal.

When the second half resumed, the Serie A team made a statement to their English rivals on why they should not take their eyes off the ball after Columbian striker Duván Zapata found the back of the net in the 56th minute. Man United then continued to play a catch-up game for the remainder of the contest and at one point, it seemed as if they would end up on the losing side.

The 13-time Premier League champions would have indeed lost a close game had it not been for their megastar Cristiano Ronaldo who became the team's saviour once again, scoring a decisive goal in the closing moments of the match as Man United lived to fight another day in the UCL.