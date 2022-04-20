Cristiano Ronaldo's Family Thanks Liverpool Fans For Special Tribute; 'Will Never Forget'

While Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday night, their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was given a fitting tribute by the Anfield crowd. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not a part of the action in the Premier League clash as his son had sadly passed away.

On hearing the news, the Liverpool fans displayed a classy gesture as they held a minute's applause in the seventh minute of the match, a number often associated with the Portuguese captain. On seeing the emotional gesture, Ronaldo's family thanked the Reds supporters for their touch of class.

Ronaldo's family thanks Liverpool supporters for classy gesture

In the seventh minute of the Liverpool vs Manchester United clash on Tuesday night, the Anfield crowd chanted their famous club anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' to showcase their support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in these difficult times. On watching the tribute, Ronaldo's sister Elma wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for this, Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today."

The seventh minute marked a critical moment as fans of two English clubs that share the fiercest and biggest rivalry of all time came together and set the hostility aside to showcase a heartwarming gesture for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in these 'difficult times.

The gesture was also appreciated by Manchester United, who took to their official website and posted a statement to appreciate the Liverpool supporters. The statement read,

"A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game, in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina after they announced the loss of their newborn baby boy on Monday. Messages of support from across the football world are continually flooding in on social media, and everybody’s thoughts are with the Ronaldo family right now. While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs, and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez inform tragic news of son passing away

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, had taken to their Instagram handles to inform their fans about the sad passing away of their son during childbirth as they wrote,