Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Surprises Him With STUNNING Mercedes G63 On 35th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, February 5. The Portuguese international, who is adored by fans and football players all over the world, celebrated his birthday in a low-key fashion, training with his Juventus teammates before reportedly spending time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his family.

Juventus will be playing Hellas Verona on Saturday and Cristiano Ronaldo rightly spent most of his birthday in the training ground. Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his insane training routine with a caption 'Happy Birthday to me'. Arguably one of the best footballers in the world, Ronaldo appeared to be in peak condition during the training session.

However, he made sure he spent some time with his family after posting a picture where Ronaldo appeared to cut a cake along with Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Georgina Rodriguez subsequently took to social media to share a video, where she along with some of her friends surprised the Portuguese footballer with a stunning black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 after their reported dinner at Ristorante Casa Fiore in Turin. The short video shows Ronaldo embracing his friends after their sweet gesture.

