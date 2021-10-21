Cristiano Ronaldo once again shined for Manchester United when it mattered the most as he netted a match-winning goal for them during their UEFA Champions League group game against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday. This crucial win comes as a huge relief for the 'Red Devils' after their humiliating 4-2 loss to Leicester City at King Power Stadium last Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided a vital breakthrough for Manchester United in the 81st minute when he succeeded in finding the back of the head with an outstanding header. It eventually turned out to be the decisive goal of the contest as the home team ended up on the winning side with a 3-2 margin.

Even the passionate football enthusiasts were very impressed after 'CR7' netted the deciding goal of the contest and here's how they expressed their happiness on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo will always silence you!!!



Watimagbo!!! pic.twitter.com/dRnaYybnnk — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 20, 2021

After 14 years, Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his own record of being the only Manchester United player to score in 3 consecutive UCL games.



G.O.A.T 🐐 pic.twitter.com/g01ArOgBX2 — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) October 20, 2021

The 🐐 saving Ole's job again



Mr Champions League Manchester United Fernandes Lukaku and Werner Saul Paul Scholes Chelsea Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/mei2ubmOYb — Mallo Fredrick (@MalloFredrick) October 20, 2021

In Madrid these celebrations were like once every UCL trophy, Ole is making Ronaldo do it on matchday 3. pic.twitter.com/6H4ryDWPtN — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 (@GreatWhiteNueve) October 20, 2021

Since returning to Man United, Ronaldo has scored two winning goals to put us top of the group



𝙈𝙧. 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 pic.twitter.com/1G8u1ZjGI9 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 20, 2021

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's epic header right here.

Manchester United vs Atalanta: Pitch invader stuns Cristiano Ronaldo

After the end of the contest, a charged-up Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his team's hard-earned victory with a passionate roar by looking at the television camera, and while the celebrations continued a die-hard Man U supporter breached the security officials and ran towards Ronaldo while he was heading back to the dressing room. However, the stewards made their presence felt just in time and caught the pitch invader who had reached very close to the UEFA Euro Cup 2016 winner and also managed to grab the back of his jersey much to the astonishment of the Manchester United icon when he turned behind to figure out what had just happened.



🏃🏻‍♂️ 🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♂️



Serious pace from the Old Trafford stewards to keep a pitch invader away from Ronaldo here. 😂#MUNATA #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/pYMXRNFgaq — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 20, 2021

Manchester United vs Atalanta highlights

Manchester United were at the receiving end during the first half as they already had a two-goal deficit after Croatian central midfielder Mario Pašalić and Turkish center-back Merih Demiral scored a goal each in the 15th and 28th minutes respectively.

Nonetheless, the 'Red Devils' made amends moments after the second half started as star striker Marcus Rashford netted one in the 53rd minute before his England teammate Harry Maguire scored another one in the 75th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo completed the formalities six minutes later as the Old Trafford fans were on their feet after their team staged a remarkable comeback to end up on the winning side.

