Cristiano Ronaldo's Luxury Car Meets With Accident In Spain, Crashes At Entrance Of House

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's supercar ended up crashing the gate of a house in Majorca with no casualties, according to Spanish outlet ultimahora.es. The supercar, which is topping headlines presently, is a Bugatti Veyron costing £1.7million, which Ronaldo had transferred with him for the duration of his stay in Spain. The Manchester United forward is currently in Spain vacationing with his family.

Football news: Cristiano Ronaldo car accident in Spain makes headlines

The car accident involving Cristiano Ronaldo has been reported to have transpired at 11:00 a.m local time. As per the report, the Portuguese veteran was not inside the vehicle and the driver of the car is an employee of the footballer. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and ended up crashing which resulted in a butane cylinder deposit that was in the vicinity of the property suffering damage.

The report further states that several patrols of the Traffic Civil Guard and the Bunyola Local Police rushed to the site upon receiving information. The person driving the car, who have been unharmed, deserted the place following the crash and moments later, someone had gone there on his behalf and took responsibility for the incident. According to Machester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection comprises a Ferrari 599 GTO, a McLaren Senna and two Rolls-Royces, among others and is thought to be valued at approximately £17million.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2021-22 season with Manchester United

After the vacation concludes, Cristiano Ronaldo will be heading back to England and join Manchester United's pre-season training under new manager Erik Ten Hag. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo recently had ‘positive’ talks with Ten Hag and is set to stay at Old Trafford. As per Express.co.uk report, Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Italian club AS Roma however Romano in his column for CaughtOffside, has claimed, “Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him, and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1 formation.”

Ronaldo's return to Machester United last season was a disastrous one with the club finishing in the 6th place with 58 points on the Premier League points table. Last season witnessed Manchester United showing the door to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a good season finishing the 2021-22 season as the highest goal-scorer for Manchester United, The forward finished the season with a total of 24 goals in 37 matches across competitions. He scored 18 goals in total for the team in 30 Premier League matches.