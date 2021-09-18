Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Return Could Convince Pogba To Sign New Contract: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming has turned out to be really good for Manchester United as he has succeeded in finding the back of the net thrice for the Red Devils in the past week and the team would be hoping for more spectacular performances from him in the coming days.

While 'ÇR7' did succeed in making an impact on the football field, a lot would be expected from him off the field as well, and recently, it has been reported that the Portuguese football megastar could convince his teammate Paul Pogba to sign a new contract.

Paul Pogba's contract

Paul Pogba is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United. However, former English striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that Ronaldo could succeed in convincing Pogba to prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

“Top players want to play with top players. That might be why Paul Pogba has been worried for the last couple of years that they haven’t been signing top players, but they have this year. Bruno Fernandes has been there for a while now and he looks like a top player for me, Raphael Varane coming in, he’s obviously a top player and when you get someone like Ronaldo, even though he’s probably past his best, he’s still a top player. So it could influence Pogba’s decision to stay", said Sheringham as quoted by 'Manchester Evening News'.

The Frenchman had returned to Old Trafford from the Italian club Juventus in the 2016–17 season on a five-year contract for a then-record for highest football transfer fee at €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million.

Paul Pogba transfer

Paul Pogba has started his Premier League 2021/22 season on a good note with seven assists from four games as Man United are currently at the top of the EPL points table.

During the 2020/21 transfer window, most of the talk in Manchester United had been concerning Paul Pogba, who has yet not signed a contract extension at Old Trafford. The 2018 World Cup winner, whose contract runs out by the end of next year, was linked to big moves with both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid during this past summer transfer window. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo marking a blockbuster homecoming, the French midfielder is reportedly keen on extending his stay at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.