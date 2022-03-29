Portugal will be up against North Macedonia in the World Cup Qualifiers Final on Tuesday, in a bid to fix their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, which takes place later this year. The Portuguese team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo qualified for the summit clash of the Qualifiers after defeating Turkey, 3-1 on March 25. Ahead of their do-or-die clash against North Macedonia at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, Ronaldo delivered a powerful message for Portugal’s fans while shedding his thoughts on the importance of the match.

'I want hell breaking loose at Dragao': Cristiano Ronaldo's message for fans

As reported by Goal, speaking ahead of Portugal’s ‘life or death’ game, Ronaldo said, ”I urge the fans - I want hell breaking loose at Dragao [Stadium]. I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength, and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup.”

The Manchester United forward, who has scored 115 goals for Portugal in his career (which is also a world record), further explained the importance of the match for the national team. “For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives. They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe they will not surprise us," Ronaldo added.

Portugal certainly has a challenge ahead of their dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022, as their next opponent North Macedonia, are known to be giant killers. North Macedonia stormed their way into the World Cup Qualifiers final after defeating Italy by 1-0 on March 25. Italy’s loss became one of the biggest shocks in the recent history of international football as they were the UEFA Euro 2022 champions and dominated the semi-final clash against the Balkan nation before Aleksandar Trajkovski’s thrilling goal in the stoppage time. Meanwhile, Portugal vs North Macedonia game is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM on Wednesday as per the Indian Standard Time.