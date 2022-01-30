Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Present & Future' Pic With Ronaldo Jr. Leaves Fans In Awe; See

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and left millions of his fans in awe by sharing some pictures of him alongside his eldest son, Ronaldo Jr. The 34-year-old footballer and his son can be seen playing football together in the first picture, while in the second picture, Ronaldo can be seen kissing the head of his 11-year-old son in a heartwarming gesture. The picture quickly went viral on social media on Sunday evening, as fans hailed the footballer, who captioned the picture, “Present and future”.

Fans were elated to see the father-son duo together as they expressed their views on the same on Twitter. A user wrote in his Tweet, “I beg Cristiano to retire here or at least leave his son here. We can't risk losing Jr. We'd be set for the next 30 years+”. Meanwhile, other users said Ronaldo Jr. is not even 15 yet and has a long way to cover.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans want him to manage Manchester United one day

Another user wrote that he would love to see Ronaldo managing the Old Trafford side one day and have his son playing under him. A user noticed that Ronaldo Jr. is donning the Manchester United gear, and made a bold prediction by saying, “2030 treble winners inbound “. At the same time, another fan said he can’t imagine the amount of pressure Ronaldo’s son faces every day just to emulate his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his time in Dubai with his family

Meanwhile, with club football currently on an international break, Ronaldo is spending the maximum amount of time with his family. Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are parents to Cristoano Jr., alongside two daughters and another son. The footballer spent last week in Dubai, as he kept sharing pictures of him and his family from the country. With Manchester United slated to face Middlesbrough for the FA Cup fixture on February 5 at the Old Trafford, Ronaldo will be looking to gain some form before returning to the field.

