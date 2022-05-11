Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister 'endorses' Post Urging Him To Part Ways With Manchester United

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo made a thumping return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for his second stint with the club. It was expected that United will provide the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner with the opportunity of fighting for major titles, but the season didn’t turn out as planned neither for the team nor Ronaldo. While Ronaldo is being linked with reports about being unhappy at Old Trafford and looking to end his two-year contract with the team prematurely, his sister Katia Aveiro is now making headlines for liking an Instagram post that urged the footballer to part ways with United.

As reported by Dailymail, in the now-deleted Instagram post, a fan account with the name @cr7.o_lendario said, “'It's very sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo in this situation with this Manchester United team. Now we are without a place in the Champions League”. The fan further added that Ronaldo doesn’t need to prove his love for United by staying any longer as he already proved his loyalty by rejecting offers from Manchester City last year, who have had a much superior squad and coach than United in recent history.

“Cristiano has to think about Cristiano now. Manchester United will still last another thousand years. Cristiano, you have four more, five years of your career. Look for a better team now because you deserve it and because you still have a lot of football [trophies] to win,” the user further added. Meanwhile, Aveiro, who is a professional singer with 1.2 million Instagram followers, suggested endorsing the thought by liking the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar form in 2021-22 season

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Ronaldo has proved to be playing at a high level as he is currently the highest goal scorer of the season for United. He has scored 24 goals across all competitions and has scored 18 goals in the Premier League. However, the team had a poor start to the season as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also got sacked in November.

With Ralf Rangnick taking over the managerial post on an interim basis, United got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 after losing to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. On the other hand, United currently sit sixth in the EPL 2021-22 points table with 16 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats from 37 games.

(Image: AP)