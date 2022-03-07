Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Sparks Huge Debate Over CR7's Absence From Man Utd's Squad

The all-important Manchester derby turned out to be a nightmare for Manchester United as they were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. A brace each from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez put the game out of the Red Devils' reach as they could just find one consolation goal via Jadon Sancho in the first half. However, the biggest surprise came up in Manchester United's starting line-up as 19-year old Anthony Elanga led it instead of veteran stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

As a result, several Red Devils fans took aim at coach Ralf Rangnick for featuring such a 'weakened' team for such an important match. Amongst these posts was an Instagram post from a fan, who claimed that the Portuguese captain was not injured and that Rangnick ruined their weekend by not featuring him in the team. The post garnered all the more attention as Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, liked this post, thereby sparking a huge debate on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister causes huge debate on social media

As seen in the Instagram post below, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katie Aveiro, liked a post on social media that claimed her brother was not injured for the all-important Manchester derby. The post put up by a Manchester United fan prior to the game read, "Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and is not sick. The man is 100%. Good morning to you who, like me, are sad and angry because Rangnick decided to ruin our Sunday by taking CR7 out of the derby against Manchester City simply for tactical reasons, to defend himself more in the game."

Why did Ralf Rangnick exclude Cristiano Ronaldo?

After his side suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester City, Ralf Rangnick explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from the team. While speaking at his post-match press conference, the German coach said, "I have to believe my medical department. My doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and told me Cristiano Ronaldo cannot train because of some problems with his hip flexor. and the same was true on Saturday, and that's why he couldn't be part of the squad."

He went on to add, "What does it help if I tell you it's frustrating. It's just a fact if players tell the doctor and the medical department that they are injured and cannot play. I have to accept it as a manager. I cannot force a player to play if he thinks he's not available because he has an injury."

Manchester United legend and current pundit Roy Keane did not buy Rangnick's claims about Ronaldo's exclusion from the squad as he said before the game, "We talk about Ronaldo being a machine, and very rarely getting injured… it doesn't add up to me."

If Ronaldo was indeed excluded from the squad despite being fit for the Manchester derby, it could have massive ramifications about his future at Old Trafford. A player of his ability is likely to want to play as much football as possible at 37 years of age. Red Devils fans will hope that Ronaldo returns to the line-up as soon as possible because of his ability to score goals and save the side in difficult moments.