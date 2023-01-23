Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Training Two Years Above Age Group At Saudi's Mahd Academy: Report

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr. has reportedly been training with players two years older than him at an academy in Saudi Arabia. According to The Sun, Cristiano Jr. is currently training at the Mahd Academy in Saudi Arabia with footballers who are in the age group two years above him. Ronaldo's son was part of the Manchester United academy in England but he left the centre after his father's contract was mutually terminated by the club late last year.

Ronaldo has since moved to Saudi Arabia to play with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and has taken his family with him. His son too has travelled with him to the Middle-Eastern country, where he has reportedly joined an academy at Saudi Arabia’s national sports training center and is playing alongside players who are two years older than him. Cristiano Jr. had the opportunity to return to Real Madrid's academy but he chose to stay with his father in Saudi Arabia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million per year, which is the biggest ever contract not just for him but in football's history. If we further breakdown Ronaldo's salary, he will receive €16.67 million per month, €3.888 million per week, €555,555 per day, €23,150 per hour, €386 per minute, and €6.5 per second. For comparison, Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United was €22 million per year, which works out to just over €430,000 per week.

Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia debut

Meanwhile, Ronaldo got to play his first match for Al-Nassr on Sunday when the side locked horns against Ettifaq in the Round of 16 in the Kings Cup of Champions. Although Ronaldo failed to score even a single goal in the match, Al-Nassr emerged victorious thanks to an effort from Talisca in the 31st minute. Al-Nassr won the match and moved to the top of the points table with 10 wins in 14 matches.

Earlier, Ronaldo made his Saudi debut during an exhibition match against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday. Ronaldo scored a brace in the match but his side went down 5-4 to hand PSG a win.

Image: Instagram/Ronaldo