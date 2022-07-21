Cristiano Ronaldo's Son's Choice Of Jersey Fuels Rumours Of CR7's Possible Return To Spain

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with reports suggesting that the 37-year-old eyes a move out of Manchester United, ever since the ongoing summer transfer window started. While the reports are yet to be confirmed and have been denied by the club, his future now seems to be clearer, thanks to a hint dropped by one of his children. In a recent Instagram post by the striker’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s youngest son Mateo can be seen donning the new Real Madrid jersey, with his name written behind it.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post-

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of Champions League glory

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner made a sensational return to Manchester United last year, and was fantastic with his form, finishing third in the list of top goal scorers in the Premier League. However, United suffered with dismal form throughout the 2021-22 season and finished 6th in the Premier League standings, and ended up getting relegated to play in the UEFA Europa Lague for the 2022-23 season. It is being understood that Ronaldo isn’t in favour of missing out to play in the UEFA Champions League even for a year, which is why he wants to end his spell with United.

Having said that, the recent pictures of Mateo wearing the Real Madrid jersey have certainly fueled rumours of the iconic player's return to the team, where he picked four Champions League titles. Ronaldo joined Madrid in 2009, following a move from United, and went on to become the all-time highest goal scorer for the Spanish giants. During this period, Ronaldo picked up a total of four Ballon d’Or awards from 2014 to 2017.

How did the fans react?

A closer look at Cristiano Ronaldo's career stats-

The 37-year-old played a total of 436 matches for Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and contributed with 446 goals in 436 games, alongside 131 assists. After leaving Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo went on to join the Italian club Juventus and spent three seasons at the club. He scored a total of 101 goals and assisted 22 times, representing Juventus in 134 games.

It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo was the highest goal scorer for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season, with a total of 24 goals across all competitions. He scored 18 goals and assisted three times while playing in 30 Premier League matches. At the same time, he also struck six Champions League goals in as many matches.

