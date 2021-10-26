Cristiano Ronaldo's Video Mocking Manchester United Boss Solskjaer Surfaces

In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford. The Reds were in fiery form as their counterparts had no answer to the onslaught that was brought upon them. The pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now increased as he has been unable to deliver the results that are being demanded by the fans and the board. Recently, a video in which it appears as if Cristiano Ronaldo is mocking Solskjaer has been doing the rounds on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo mocking Solskjaer. This video got me tbh pic.twitter.com/rTWHP1SnEg — Stretford Post (@StretfordPost) October 26, 2021

What is this? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Cristiano Ronaldo surely! pic.twitter.com/2G4Med6e5v — Elijah Kyama (@ElijahKyama) October 26, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is done with Ole Solskjaer and his dubious tactics! #OleOut pic.twitter.com/N3ThWDhAjT — The Wing Wizard🔰#GlazersOut🔰 (@Left_Winger07) October 25, 2021

Man Utd vs Liverpool Recap

Manchester United was down 2-0 by the 13th minute courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Around the 38th minute, Mohamed Salah was on hand to score and put the Reds 3-0 up and 12 minutes later he scored again. Just five minutes into the second half the Egyptian winger scored his 11th goal of the Premie League season and completed his hattrick to make it 5-0 on the night. Paul Pogba was shown a direct red card in the 60th minute to add to United's woes. They were dominated in all the areas of the pitch with Liverpool controlling 64 per cent of possession and significantly had more shots than their rivals United. The Red Devils were pulled back seven times for offside where Liverpool did not break the line even once.

A very tough set of fixtures lie ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team and they will be hoping that all their players will be fit for the upcoming Premier League matches as they will take on Tottenham Hotspurs on October 30, then Atalanta in the Champions League followed by a visit from their neighbours Manchester City on November 6, following which is the international break and after that, they will face Villareal in the UCL on November 23, Chelsea in the Premier League on November 28 and then Arsenal on December 4. So the Red Devils definitely have their work cut out for them and will need to change things if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

(Image: AP)