'Criticise your paymaster': Ferdinand and Carragher in war of words over Saudi transfers

Saudi Arabia has been splashing the cash in this summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr seemed to have ignited the race as Saudi Pro League clubs have been on a player-buying spree. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Edouard Mendy made their way to Saudi Arabia recently. A lot of players are expected to be on the line for further moves to the Middle East country.

3 things you need to know

Al-Ittihad emerged as the Saudi Pro League champions last season

Ronaldo failed to make his mark as Al-Nassr failed to take up their advantage in the league

They finished second in the Saudi Pro League

Rio Ferdinand called out Jamie Carragher following Steven Gerrard's move to Saudi Arabia

Jamie Carragher has been critical of Saudi Arabia's approach to poaching players. But following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as the manager of Al-Ettifaq. Rio Ferdinand called him out as the former Manchester United defender put out a video criticising Carragher.

He said, "Jamie. Jamie Carragher. Where are you, man?

"I heard a lot of talk, a lot of negativity about Saudi. Oh, Bernardo Silva, I can't believe it. It's a disgrace, it needs investigating, this league, etc.

"Steven Gerrard's gone. You used to carry his boots and his bag at Anfield to games.

"Your boy's gone over there and I've not heard a peep out of you. I've not heard how disappointed you are.

"I want to see him say, 'I can't believe Stevie's gone there'. I'm actually buzzing for any of the guys that have gone out to Saudi.

"Because it's Saudi, people are going mad, but all these other countries and leagues over the years have done exactly the same thing."

Jamie Carragher responded back to Rio Ferdinand's video

Carragher hits him back with a tweet as he blamed the player of not hosting a match during the World Cup 2022.

"Never criticised Silva, Benzema, Neves or SG, I don’t like Saudi trying to buy football like they have Golf.

"I knew you’d be all over it @rioferdy5 like you were in Qatar!

That's why you refused to do the opening game for @BBCMOTD didn’t want to criticise your paymaster!"

It remains to be seen how this scenario unfolds in the next few days.