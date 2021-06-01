CRO Vs ARM Dream11: Croatia Vs Armenia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Croatia square off against Armenia in an international friendly on Tuesday, June 1 as the hosts look to prepare for the upcoming Euro 2020. The international friendly is set to be played at the SRC Velika Gorica in Croatia with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the CRO vs ARM Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

Two of @SevillaFC 🇪🇸 legends met today in Croatia🇭🇷



Joaquin Caparros - Legendary coach (241 matches in charge of the club)

Davor Suker - Legendary player (153 matches for the club)#CROARM🇭🇷 #Caparros #Suker pic.twitter.com/LZIgvrLrqz — Official Armenian FF (@OfficialArmFF) May 31, 2021

CRO vs ARM Match Preview

Croatia last featured in March 2021 where the 2018 World Cup finalists were seen participating in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Slovenia in their first game before managing to bounce back to winning ways with two back-to-back victories over Cyprus and Malta respectively. Heading into the game after scoring four goals while conceding just 1 in their last three outings, Croatia will start the game brimming with confidence and will look to continue on their winning form. Head coach Zlatko Dalic will be hoping to test out something new as Croatia tighten up the screws ahead of the highly anticipated European Championships.

Armenia on the other hand have done exceedingly well and will start the game following a string of impressive performances which sees them remain unbeaten since the turn of the year. Heading into the game after managing a seven-game unbeaten run while recording five wins in their previous 5 outings, the 90th ranked team on FIFA standings will pose a massive threat to Croatia on Tuesday. Just like the hosts, Armenia will also be aiming to find vulnerabilities in their team during the friendlies and look to fix them before kickstarting therm Euro 2020 campaign.

CRO vs ARM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - I. Perisic or D. Davidyan

Vice-Captain - S. Adamyan or M. Pasalic

CRO vs ARM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D. Yurchenko

Defenders – D. Vida, V. Haroyan, D. Lovren, K. Hovhannisyan

Midfielders – M. Pasalic, D. Davidyan, N. Vlasic, L. Modric

Strikers – S. Adamyan, I. Perisic

CRO vs ARM Dream11 Prediction

The Croatia vs Armenia international friendly promises to be a thrilling encounter and we expect the hosts to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Croatia 2-1 Armenia

Note: The above CRO vs ARM Dream11 prediction, CRO vs ARM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRO vs ARM Dream11 Team and CRO vs ARM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result