CRO Vs CZR Dream11:Croatia Vs Czech Republic Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The second round of Group D fixtures in the ongoing European Championship brings us an exciting thriller on Friday, June 18 as Croatia lock horns against the Czech Republic. The Group D clash is set to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the CRO vs CZR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

CRO vs CZR Match Preview

The 2018 World Cup finalists will head into the game after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to England in their first match of the ongoing European Championships last week. Croatia acted as a very disciplined unit but failed to contain the Three Lions as a moment of magic from Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling was enough to hand Gareth Southgate's men the all-important three points. Zlatko Dalic will be eager to have his team bounce back on the winning ways soon and register a comfortable win over the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, had a better result than their opponents with the visitors heading into the match after registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Scotland in their previous outing. They relied on the star striker Patrik Schick who scored a wonderful goal from near the half-line in the second half to complete his brace and hand his team 3 crucial points. The 40th ranked team in FIFA standings stands a chance to make things difficult for Croatia by managing to register a win over the 2018 World Cup finalists and edge them out to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

CRO vs CZR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Rebic or P. Schick

Vice-Captain -A. Karmaric or T. Soucek

CRO vs CZR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - T. Vaclik

Defenders – S. Vrsaljko, J. Boril, D. Vida, V. Coufal

Midfielders –I. Perisic, T. Soucek, L. Modric

Strikers – A. Karmaric, P. Schick, A. Rebic

CRO vs CZR Dream11 Prediction

Croatia start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a convincing victory over the Czech Republic on Friday.

Prediction- Croatia 2-0 Czech Republic

Note: The above CRO vs CZR Dream11 prediction, CRO vs CZR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRO vs CZR Dream11 Team and CRO vs CZR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

