CRO Vs SCO Dream11: Croatia Vs Scotland Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Croatia face off against Scotland in their final group stage match of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Tuesday, June 22. The Group D fixture is set to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, June 23). Let's have a look at the CRO vs SCO Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter.

CRO vs SCO Match Preview

Croatia will head into the game as the third-ranked team on the Group D table with one point from 2 matches to their name. After suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to England in their tournament opener, the Vatreni managed to play out a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their last outing. The 2018 World Cup finalists will be eager to end the group stage on a high and will look to pocket three points against their UK rivals on Tuesday.

Scotland on the other hand will start the match after playing out a stalemate against England in their previous outing. The Tartan Army have not been at their best in the ongoing campaign and have also suffered a major blow ahead of their clash against Croatia with Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour testing positive for the coronavirus. The 20-year-old excelled in Scotland's last outing and will be heavily missed by head coach Steve Clarke.

CRO vs SCO Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Rebic or A. Robertson

Vice-Captain -C. Adams or I. Perisic

CRO vs SCO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - D. Marshall

Defenders – G. Hanley, D. Vida, K. Tierney, J. Gvardiol

Midfielders –I. Perisic, A. Robertson, L. Modric, S. McTominay

Strikers – C. Adams, A. Rebic

CRO vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will be eager to pocket three points and will look to keep their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages intact. However, we expect Croatia to edge out a narrow win over Scotland and walk away with three points on Tuesday.

Prediction- Croatia 2-1 Scotland

Note: The above CRO vs SCO Dream11 prediction, CRO vs SCO Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRO vs SCO Dream11 Team and CRO vs SCO Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: Scotland Football/ Twitter