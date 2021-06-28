CRO Vs SPN Dream11: Croatia Vs Spain Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Croatia take on Spain in their upcoming Euro 2020 round of 16 clash on Monday, June 28. The upcoming fixture is set to be played at the Tella Parken Stadium in with the kickoff scheduled for 9: 30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the CRO vs SPN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter.

🇪🇸 Trabajo.

🇬🇧 Work.

🇨🇳 工作.

🇩🇰Arbejde.

🇯🇵 作業.



🗣️ Da igual el idioma en el que lo pronuncies. El esfuerzo y la constancia son la bandera de esta @SeFutbol.



💪🏻 ¡¡VAMOS, EQUIPO!!#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/vsSSA4nYvq — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 27, 2021

CRO vs SPN Match Preview

Croatia will head into the game after finishing second on the Group D table with the hosts recording four points from 3 games in the group stages of the ongoing tournament. They will be starting the match after registering a comfortable 3-1 win over Scotland in their previous outing which helped them advance into the knockout stage of the tournament by bouncing back strong following their early loss to England and a 1-1 draw to the Czech Republic. The 2018 World Cup finalists will play the match without the services of Ivan Perisic who has tested positive for coronavirus. Team head coach Zlatko Dalic will expect the likes of Ante Rebic to step up as they aim for a berth in the final 8 of the European Championship.

Spain on the other hand sprang to life in fantastic fashion in their final group stage match of the Euro 2020. The 2008 and 2012 Euro winners had a poor outing in their first two matches of the tournament which saw them play ou a 0-0 draw against Sweden and follow it up with a 1-1 stalemate against Poland in their previous outings. Luis Enrique's side managed to live up to their potential against Slovakia as they went on to record a massive 5-0 win to end as the second-ranked team in Group E. La Roja will be eager to continue on their unbeaten run in the tournament so far and aim to get the better of their opponents on Monday night.

CRO vs SPN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Rebic or G. Moreno

Vice-Captain - A. Morata or L. Modric

CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -U. Simon

Defenders –J. Alba, D. Vida, J. P. Torres, J. Gvardiol

Midfielders – L. Modric, P. Sarabia, M. Borzovic

Strikers – G. Moreno, A. Rebic, A. Morata

CRO vs SPN Dream11 Prediction

Spain will head into the match brimming with confidence following their massive win in their previous outing. La Roja start the match as favourites with Luis Enrique & co. likely to put some pressure on Croatia from the first whistle of the game. We expect a comfortable win for Spain and predict them to cement a slot in the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

Prediction- Croatia 0-2 Spain

Note: The above CRO vs SPN Dream11 prediction, CRO vs SPN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team and CRO vs SPN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Spain Football/ Twitter