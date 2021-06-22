Croatia Vs Scotland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will take on Scotland on Matchday 3 in Group D of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 23. Here's a look at how to watch Croatia vs Scotland on TV, team news, Croatia vs Scotland head to head record and our Croatia vs Scotland prediction for the same.

Croatia vs Scotland prediction and preview

In what is essentially a knockout fixture, Croatia will travel to Glasgow to face off against Scotland in the final group D game of Euro 2020. Both teams are tied on one point each and need a win to make a claim for the knockout stages. Croatia lost their opener to England after Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game, before they settled for a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, with Ivan Perisic helping them with a late equaliser.

Meanwhile, Scotland settled for a credible draw against England but succumbed to defeat against the Czech Republic, leaving them at the bottom of the points table. The clash could turn into a dead rubber should England and Czech Republic play out a draw earlier in the day and both Croatia would hope that England can save them the blushes and clinch a win. As for the Croatia vs Scotland clash, the former are favourites and should seal three points in Glasgow.

Croatia vs Scotland head to head record

Scotland have an excellent record against Croatia and have won two out of a total of five matches played between the two teams. The 2018 World Cup finalists meanwhile have never beaten Scotland in an official fixture. The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win for Scotland at Hampden Park in 2015, with Robert Snodgrass and Steven Naismith scoring the goals.

Croatia vs Scotland team news

Croatia will be without Borna Barisic for the clash despite the left-back returning to training. Marcelo Brozovic will return to the XI in place of Ante Rebic, with the latter struggling to make a mark in the tournament. Bruno Petkovic could lead the line, while Nikola Vlasic is also in contention for a spot in the XI. As for Scotland, Kieran Tierney will remain the side and partner Scott McTominay and Grant Hanley in defence. Despite their lack of goals, Che Adams and Lyndon Dykers should retain their places in the XI.

Croatia vs Scotland team news: Predicted XIs

Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Modric, Perisic; Petkovic

Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Modric, Perisic; Petkovic Scotland: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McGregor, Armstrong, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Croatia vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Croatia vs Scotland on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Croatia vs Scotland live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Croatia vs Scotland live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Scotland, Croatia Twitter)