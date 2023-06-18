Croatia Vs Spain Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Final In India, US & UK?

Why you're reading this: The UEFA Nations League final is poised to witness an intense clash between Spain and Croatia, as both teams contend to become the tournament's third champions. In the inaugural edition, Portugal emerged victorious against the Netherlands, while France claimed the title by defeating Spain in the previous final. Now, it is Croatia's turn to challenge the 2010 World Cup winners for the coveted European title.

Led by the veteran Luka Modric, Croatia has enjoyed significant success in recent times and is eager to add a trophy to their accomplishments. A thrilling victory over the Netherlands in the semifinals marked their path to the final. The match went into extra time and ended with a 4-2 triumph for the runners-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Spain secured their place in the final within the regulation 90 minutes. In a closely contested match, substitute Joselu scored a decisive goal in the 88th minute, securing a 2-1 victory against Italy.

As both teams strive to claim the prestigious trophy, fans in India, UK, and the United States are eager to know where and how to watch the match.

When and where the UEFA Nations League final take place?

The highly anticipated UEFA Nations League 2023 final match between Spain and Croatia is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 19, at 12:15 AM (IST). The exciting showdown will be held at Stadion Feijenoord in the Netherlands.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League final in India?

Those seeking to watch the UEFA Nations League final in India can catch the action through JioTV and Sony LIV, which will be live-streaming the game.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League final in the UK?

The UEFA Nations League 2023 final match between Spain and Croatia will be live-streamed on Viaplay Sports 2 in the UK. The match will begin at 7:45 PM in the UK.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League final in the US?

Fans can catch the live stream of the UEFA Nations League 2023 final between Spain and Croatia match on Fubo Sports Network. The match will begin at 2:45 PM in the US.

Image: AP