Croatia Vs Spain Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will take on Spain in the round of 16 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, June 28.

Croatia vs Spain prediction and preview

Croatia were playing catch up in Group D after their 1-0 defeat to England, but the 2018 World Cup finalists managed to turn it around and qualify for the knockouts after finishing in second place. Croatia held to a 1-1 draw by the Czech Republic, which left them in a difficult spot ahead of their clash with Scotland. However, Zlatko Dalic's side turned up on the occasion with Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic on the scoresheet to clinch a convincing 3-1 win and pip the Czech to the second spot.

Meanwhile, Spain produced easily their standout performance of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night, as they recorded a 5-0 victory over Slovakia to secure their spot in the round of 16. The 2012 Euro champions looked to be finishing top of Group E, but Sweden scored late to beat Poland on the same evening, which pushed Luis Enrique's team into second. Spain are unbeaten having opened their tournament with a goalless draw against Sweden and settled for a 1-1 draw against Poland five days later. Spain are bidding to win a fourth European Championship, which would make them the most successful team in the history of the tournament, and will be favourites for the clash in Copenhagen on Monday.

Croatia vs Spain head to head

The two teams have faced off eight times in their history, with Spain having a slight advantage ahead of their round of 16 clash. La Roja have clinched four wins compared to Croatia's three, with a solitary game ending in a stalemate. The two teams had clashed in the group stage of Euro 2016, with Croatia clinching a 2-1 success in Bordeaux to end their run of four winless games against the then-defending champions. They also collided in the UEFA Nations League, with Spain clinching a 6-0 win in one game before Croatia clinched a 3-2 success in the reverse fixture.

Croatia vs Spain team news

Croatia's XI is expected to have a similar look to the one that started against Scotland last time out but Ivan Perisic is ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus. Ante Rebic should take up his place in the side, with Nikola Vlasic also expected to retain his spot having scored against Scotland. For Spain, Sarabia is expected to retain his place after impressing against Slovakia, while Cesar Azpilicueta should start at right-back, with Pau Torres coming in for Eric Garcia. Gerard Moreno could start ahead of Alvaro Morata, while Ferran Torres could get a nod in after impressing as a substitute last time out.

Croatia vs Spain team news: Predicted XIs

Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Rebic

Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Rebic Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, G Moreno, F Torres

Croatia vs Spain live stream: How to watch Croatia vs Spain on TV?



