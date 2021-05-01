CRT Vs INT Dream11: Crotone Vs Inter Milan Prediction And Team News

Matchday 34 of the ongoing Serie A campaign sees Crotone host Inter Milan in their upcoming league clash on Saturday. The Italian domestic league match is set to be played at Stadio Ezio Scida on May 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CRT vs INT Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

CRT vs INT Match Preview

Crotone will be heading into the match brimming with confidence after they played out a seven-goal thriller against Parma Calcio 1913 in their last outing which ended in a narrow 4-3 win for them. It was only their fifth win of the season as the hosts look to gather some momentum and avoid ending up being the last ranked team in Serie A this season.

Inter Milan on the other hand have been completely opposite to their Saturday night opponents as Antonio Conte's men are on the verge of winning the Serie A. Heading into the match after recording a narrow 1-0 win against Hellas Verona, the visitors now hold a massive 11 point lead at the top of the Serie A table and will be aiming to get closer to winning the title by pocketing three points on Saturday.

CRT vs INT Playing 11

Crotone- Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Sebastiano Luperto, Giuseppe Cuomo, Arkadiusz Reca, Pedro Pereira, Niccolo Zanellato, Eduardo Henrique, Luca Cigarini, Adam Ounas, Junior Messias

Inter Milan- Samir Hansdanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Achraf Hakimi, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

CRT vs INT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Lautaro Martinez or Ivan Perisic

Vice-Captain- Junior Messias or Eduardo Henrique

CRT vs INT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Samir Hansdanovic

Defenders – Lisandro Magallan, Stefan de Vrij, Sebastiano Luperto, Milan Skriniar,

Midfielders – Eduardo Henrique, Ivan Perisic, Arkadiusz Reca, Achraf Hakimi

Strikers – Lautaro Martinez, Junior Messias

CRT vs INT Dream11 Prediction

There is no stopping Inter Milan right now as Antonio Conte’s men move closer to lifting the Serie A title in over a decade. The Nerazzurri start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with three points against Crotone on Saturday.

Prediction- Crotone 0-2 Inter Milan

Note: The above CRT vs INT Dream11 prediction, CRT vs INT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRT vs INT Dream11 Team and CRT vs INT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.