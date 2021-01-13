CRTH Vs FLMI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Game Preview

Corinthians (CRTH) and Fluminense (FLMI) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:30 PM GMT-3 (Thursday, January 14 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Here is our CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction, top picks and CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 team.

CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction: CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction and preview

Fluminense are currently at the seventh spot of the Brazilian Serie A standings with 43 points. Marcos Felipe and team have played 28 games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing nine (seven draws). Corinthians, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the charts with 39 points and a win-loss record of 10-8 (nine draws).

CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction: CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 team and schedule

Brazilian time and date: Wednesday, January 13 at 9:30 PM GMT-3

Indian time and date: Thursday, January 14 at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Also Read l GOI vs VASG Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Brazilian Serie A live

CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction: CRTH vs FLMI probable playing 11

CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction: Corinthians probable playing 11

Cássio Ramos, Lucas Piton, Michel Macedo, Gil, Fábio Santos, Rómulo Otero, Juan Cazares, Ángelo Araos, Luan Vieira, Léo Natel, Jonathan Cafú

CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction: Fluminense playing 11

Marcos Felipe, Danilo Barcelos, Matheus Ferraz, Lucas Calegari, Luiz Henrique, Wellington Silva, Ganso, Michel Araújo, Frederico Chaves, Marcos Paulo, Felippe Cardoso

Also Read l FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Brazilian Serie A 2020-21 game preview

CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction: CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 team, top picks

Corinthians: Lucas Piton, Rómulo Otero, Léo Natel

Fluminense: Danilo Barcelos, Wellington Silva, Frederico Chaves

CRTH vs FLMI Match prediction: CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marcos Felipe

Defenders: Lucas Piton, Michel Macedo, Danilo Barcelos, Matheus Ferraz

Midfielders: Wellington Silva, Rómulo Otero, Juan Cazares

Forwards: Frederico Chaves, Marcos Paulo, Léo Natel

Also Read l GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Brazilian Serie A match preview

CRTH vs FLMI team: CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Fluminense are the favourites to win the game.

Confira os relacionados do #TimeDeGuerreiros para a partida contra o Corinthians! Vamos, Tricolor! pic.twitter.com/hTRBD6RCLR — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) January 13, 2021

Note: The above CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 prediction, CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 team, probable CRTH vs FLMI playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRTH vs FLMI Dream11 team and CRTH vs FLMI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Brazilian Serie A game preview

Image Source: FluminenseFC/ Twitter