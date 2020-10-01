CRTH Vs GOI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Game Info

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista will take on Atletico Clube Goianiense in a Campeonato Brazilian Serie A match. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 am IST on October 1 at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Here is our CRTH vs GOI Dream11 prediction, CRTH vs GOI Dream11 team and CRTH vs GOI Dream11 top picks.

CRTH vs GOI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista are currently in 15th place in the Campeonato Brazilian Serie A standings. They have had an average run so far, managing to win only three of their 11 matches, and drawing another three matches to earn 12 points. The concerning number will be the five losses they have had which puts their recent form at LWLLD. The Corinthians ended their last season in eighth place and will hope to improve upon that result this season.

Atletico Clube Goianiense meanwhile, have not had a much better run. They are at the 13th place on the table, with 13 points, just one more than their opponents. Atletico have won three and drawn four games of their 11 completed games. Their recent form over their last five matches has been TLWWT.

CRTH vs GOI Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista predicted lineup

Cassio Ramos, Gil, Fagner Lemos, Danilo Avelar, Lucas Piton, Romulo Otero, Angelo Araos, Ramiro Benetti, Joao Alves, Luan Vieira, Mauro Boselli

Atletico Clube Goianiense predicted starting lineup

Jean Filho, Eder Ferreira, Gilvan Correa, Luan Sales, Nicolas Vichiatto, Edson Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Gustavo Ferrareis, Janderson de-Souza, Renato Kayzer, Hyuri Henrique

CRTH vs GOI Key Players

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Joao Alves, Gil and Ramiro Benetti

Atletico Clube Goianiense

Renato Kayser, Gustavo Ferrareis and Hyuri Henrique

CRTH vs GOI Dream11 team

Cassio Ramos (GK)

Gil, Fagner Lemos, Lucas Piton

Romulo Otero, Angelo Araos, Ramiro Benetti, Gustavo Ferrareis

Hyuri Henrique, Renato Kayser, Janderson de-Souza

CRTH vs GOI Dream11 prediction

According to our CRTH vs GOI Dream11 prediction, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista will win the match.

Note: The CRTH vs GOI Dream11 prediction and CRTH vs GOI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRTH vs GOI Dream11 team and CRTH vs GOI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Corinthians Twitter