CRTH vs HUA Dream11: Corinthians Vs Sport Huancayo Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Corinthians will face Sport Huancayo in their upcoming Copa Sudamericana Group E game at the Corinthians Area as Corinthians look to progress to the next stage. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM IST local time on Thursday, May 20 (6:00 AM IST on Friday, May 21). Here is a look at the CRTH vs HUA Dream11 prediction, top picks and our CRTH vs HUA Dream11 team.

CRTH vs HUA preview

Corinthians arrive into this game on the back of back to back defeats in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and Paulista semi-final. In the first of the two games, Penarol smashed Corinthians 4-0 thanks to a hattrick from Agustín Álvarez Martínez. In the Paulista semi-final, Corinthians lost to Palmeiras 2-0 and saw João Victor get sent off. As a result, Vagner Mancini will be hoping that his side can return to winning ways with their second win in the group as the remaining two games are must-wins for them.

On the other hand, Sport Huancayo are currently in much worse form as they have lost all four of their group stage games and as a result, have been eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana. Penarol currently lead Group G with 12 points from five games with River Plate in second with 10 points from five games. A win for Corinthians against Sport Huancayo could help them earn a total of seven points after the match and will move them only three points shy of River Plate with one game remaining in the group stages for both sides.

CRTH vs HUA top picks

Corinthians: Joao Alves, Luan Vieira, Romulu Otero

Sport Huancayo: Alfredo Rojas, Christian Adrianzen, Victor Balta

CRTH vs HUA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Cassio Ramos

Defenders: Jemerson, Fagner Lemos, Victor Balta

Midfielders: Romulu Otero, Angelo Araos, Alfredo Rojas, Christian Adrianzen

Forwards: Luan Vieira, Joao Alves, Liliu

CRTH vs HUA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Corinthians will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CRTH vs HUA Dream11 prediction, CRTH vs HUA match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRTH vs HUA Dream11 team and CRTH vs HUA Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.