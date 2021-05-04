CRU Vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Cruz Azul Vs Toronto FC Top Fantasy Picks, Team, Preview

American Champions League's next game will feature a quarter-final second leg clash between Cruz Azul and Toronto FC. The match will take place at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City with kick-off scheduled for 9:15 PM local time on Tuesday, May 4 (7:45 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5). Here is a look at the CRU vs TRT Dream11 prediction, top picks and our CRU vs TRT Dream11 team for the game.

CRU vs TRT preview

Cruz Azul will arrive into the second leg against Toronto FC with a 3-1 advantage. Brayan Angulo Tenorio starred for the visiting side with a brace while Pablo César Aguilar scored the third goal to ensure Cruz Azul got a healthy lead going into the second leg. Meanwhile, Jonathan Osorio scored the only goal for the home side. As a result of a 3-1 advantage, Cruz Azul will undoubtedly be the favourites to win this tie and head into the semi-finals of the American Champions League.

C A P I T Á N ©ï¸ pic.twitter.com/2TSqc1hzvU — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 4, 2021

Cruz Azul squad

Jonathan Rodríguez, Santiago Giménez, Brayan Angulo, Misael Domínguez, Yoshimar Yotún, Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda, Luís Romo, Walter Montoya, Guillermo Fernández, Elías Hernández, Ignacio Rivero, Rafael Baca, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jaiber Jimenez, Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete, Alexis Peña, Joaquín Martínez, Julio César Domínguez, Josué Reyes, Jesús Corona, Sebastián Jurado, Andrés Gudiño

Toronto FC squad

Yeferson Soteldo, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Ifunanyachi Achara, Patrick Mullins, Michael Bradley, Erickson Gallardo, Jonathan Osorio, Tsubasa Endoh, Noble Okello, Marky Delgado, Ralph Priso, Liam Fraser, Nick DeLeon, Jacob Shaffelburg, Griffin Dorsey, Auro da Cruz, Richie Laryea, Luke Singh, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva

CRU vs TRT predicted starting line-ups

Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Julio César Domínguez, Josué Reyes, Roberto Alvarado, Walter Montoya, Santiago Giménez, Yoshimar Yotún, Elías Hernández, Jonathan Rodríguez

Toronto FC: Alex Bono, Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow, Auro da Cruz, Jonathan Osorio, Noble Okello, Jacob Shaffelburg, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado, Ayo Akinola

CRU vs TRT top picks

Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez, Walter Montoya

Toronto FC: Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado

CRU vs TRT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Sebastián Jurado

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzalez, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero

Midfielders: Jonathan Osorio, Noble Okello (VC), Roberto Alvarado, Walter Montoya

Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez (C), Marky Delgado

CRU vs TRT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Cruz Azul will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CRU vs TRT Dream11 prediction, CRU vs TRT match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRU vs TRT Dream11 team and CRU vs TRT Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.