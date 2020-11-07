CRU Vs UNAM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Liga MX Game Preview

Following a narrow defeat against Monterrey, Cruz Azul will battle it out against Pumas UNAM on the final Matchday of Liga MX. The match will be played on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Here's the CRU vs UNAM Dream11 prediction, schedule, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

CRU vs UNAM live: CRU vs UNAM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Estadio Azteca

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020

Time: 8.30 AM IST

CRU vs UNAM live: CRU vs UNAM Dream11 prediction and preview

Cruz Azul suffered a close-edged defeat against Monterrey, losing 0-1. The defeat made Cruz Azul remain on the fourth spot in the Liga MX table. They have bagged 29 points in 16 games as yet, with nine victories in their bag. On the other hand, Pumas UNAM were held by Guadalajara in the previous game. UNAM sit third on the Mexican league table, having bagged same points as that of their opponents, but sit a place above Cruz Azul due to a better goal difference.

CRU vs UNAM Dream11 team news

Cruz Azul: Jaiber Jimenez, Lucas Passerini, Milton Caraglio, Misael Dominguez, Alex Castro, Andrés Rentería, Jonathan Rodriguez, Igor Lichnovsky, Ismael Valadez, Andrés Gudiño, Juan Escobar, Luís Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Jonathan Borja, Alexis Gutierrez, Jesús Corona, Guillermo Allison, Sebastián Jurado, Orbelín Pineda, Santiago Giménez, Yoshimar Yotún, Elías Hernández, Pablo Ceppelini, Rafael Baca, Sergio González, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar

Pumas UNAM: Alfredo Talavera, Johan Vasquez, Luis Quintana, Nicolas Freire, Julio Gonzalez, Rodrigo Cerecedo, Jose Galindo, Diego Rodriguez-II, Jesus Rivas, Andres Iniestra, Juan Vigon, Leonel Lopez, Gerardo Moreno, Alejandro Mayorga, Jeronimo Rodriguez-Guemes, Alan Mozo, Favio Alvarez, Sebastian Saucedo, Juan Iturbe, Carlos Gutierrez-II, Jonathan Suarez, Miguel Carreon, Amaury Garcia, Erik Lira, Bryan Mendoza, Brian Figueroa, Alejandro Zamudio, Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Dinenno, Emanuel Montejano

CRU vs UNAM playing 11

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera

Defenders: Luis Quintana, Nicolas Freire, Misael Dominguez, Adrián Aldrete

Midfielders: Orbelín Pineda, Andres Iniestra, Sebastian Saucedo

Forwards: Juan Dinenno, Santiago Giménez, Jonathan Rodriguez

CRU vs UNAM match prediction and top picks

Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodriguez, Orbelín Pineda (vc)

Pumas UNAM: Andres Iniestra, Juan Dinenno (c)

CRU vs UNAM match prediction

Pumas UNAM are the favourites to win the final game of the competition.

Note: The CRU vs UNAM match prediction is based on our own analysis. The CRU vs UNAM playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Cruz Azul Twitter