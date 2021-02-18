Crvena Zvezda Vs Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Crvena Zvezda host Italian giants AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Round of 32 fixture is scheduled to be played at the Stadion Rajko Mitic on February 18 with the kickoff set to take place at 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Crvena Zvezda vs Milan live stream, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the match.

The Rossoneri for the first leg of the #UEL Round of 32 ⚔️

I convocati per #FKCZACM ⚔️ #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/0x9r6tlsxU — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 17, 2021

Crvena Zvezda progressed into the round of 32 of the ongoing Europa League season after finishing second in their group stage table behind German outfit Hoffenheim. Registering just five points fewer than the first ranked team, Crvena Zvezda were able to establish a massive four-point lead over Slovan Liberec who finished third. They looked pretty solid in the group stages and will be a tricky opponent for the Milan outfit on Thursday,

AC Milan, on the other hand, suffered an astonishing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Spezia in their previous competitive outing. The Rossoneri qualified for the current stages of European football after topping their Group H registered a two-point lead over second-placed LOSC Lille during the league stages. The Milan outfit will be itching to get back to winning ways and will be hoping to walk away with a crucial advantage before playing the reverse fixture.

Crvena Zvezda vs Milan Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Red Star Belgrade- Milan Borjan, Milan RodicMilos Degenek, Nemanja Milunovic, Njegos Petrovic,Mirko Ivanic, Sekou Junior Sanogo, Milan Gajic, Guelor Kanga, Ben Nabouhane, Diego Falcinelli

AC Milan - Ciprian Tatarusanu,Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Diogo Dalot, Soualiho Meite, Sandro Tonali, Samu Castillejo, Rafael Leao, Jens Petter Hauge, Mario Mandzukic

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda vs Milan live in India?

In India, Europa League live stream will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels. The Crvena Zvezda vs Milan live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Crvena Zvezda vs Milan Prediction

The Rossoneri are expected to bounce back in tremendous fashion as they look to shrug off their defeat to Spezia and return to Europa League action with great intent. AC Milan start the match as heavy favourites and are expected to pocket a win in this tie. However, the hosts have been playing well in their respective domestic league and could look to spring up a surprise.

Prediction- Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Milan