CRY Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Crystal Palace will play against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. The match will be played on Monday, December 16, 2019 (Tuesday, December 17 according to IST) at the Selhurst Park. Let us look at the CRY vs BHA Dream11 predictions, preview and other match details.

CRY vs BHA Match Preview

Crystal Palace are placed 10th on the Premier League points table with 22 points. They have won two of their last five games, while losing twice and drawing on one occasion. Brighton are placed 13th on the points table with 19 points. They have won just once, while losing thrice and drawing once in their last five games.

CRY vs BHA Match Schedule

Venue: Selhurst Park

Date: December 16, 2019 (Tuesday, December 17 according to IST)

Time: 1.15 AM (IST)

CRY vs BHA Probable XI

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita (gk), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Jeffery Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojenic (c), James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Brighton: Mathew Ryan (gk), Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk (c), Dan Burn, Steven Alzate, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Pascal Grob, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

CRY vs BHA Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain

Captain: Lewis Dunk

Vice-captain: Luka Milivojenic

CRY vs BHA Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn

Midfielders: Luka Milivojenic, Steven Alzate, Dale Stephens

Forwards: Wilfried Zaha, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

CRY vs BHA Dream11 Prediction

Crystal Palace are likely to win the match against Brighton.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

