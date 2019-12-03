CRY Vs BOU Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Crystal Palace will host AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) in the Premier League. Fresh after beating Burnley, Roy Hodgson's men would be hoping to continue their run when they host the Cherries. Keep reading for the CRY vs BOU Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks.

Venue: Selhurst Park

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Time: 1:00 AM IST

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Says That Man City Players Haven't Suffered Any Drop In Confidence

CRY vs BOU preview

Crystal Palace currently sit 11th on the league's points table with 18 points after 14 games, while Bournemouth are 12th with 16 points. Palace's tough run seems to be behind them after they ended their five-game winless run this past weekend. On the other hand, since beating Manchester United, Bournemouth have lost three games in a row in the Premier League. A win for either side would seem them move past Arsenal and Manchester United in the league table.

Crystal Palace win-loss record: WLLLD

Bournemouth win-loss record: LLLWD

Also Read | Harry Maguire Frustrated Over Manchester United's Defensive Lapses

CRY vs BOU team injuries and suspension

Crystal Palace: Gary Cahill (knee), Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann (ankle)

Bournemouth: Adam Smith (illness), Andrew Surman (knee), Charlie Daniels (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Joshua King (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (knee)

CRY vs BOU probable line-ups

Crystal Palace: Vincente Guaita (GK), Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Bournemouth: Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Diego Rico, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Ryan Fraser, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Wilson, Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke

Also Read |Lionel Messi Wins Record-Breaking Sixth Ballon D'Or, Overtakes Ronaldo

CRY vs BOU Dream11 top picks

Captain: Wilfried Zaha

Vice-Captain: Callum Wilson

CRY vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vincente Guaita

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Diego Rico, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt

Midfielders: Harry Wilson, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur

Attackers: Callum Wilson, Jordan Ayew

CRY vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Crystal Palace 2-1 Bournemouth

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Rejected £12 Million Real Madrid Offer Before Joining Tottenham: Report