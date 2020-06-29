CRY Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Crystal Palace will host Burnley on Matchday 32 in the Premier League at the Selhurst Park this week. Crystal Palace are currently on the 10th spot in the league standings with 42 points to their name. The Eagles have managed to win only 11 out of the 31 games played in the season so far (Draws 9, Losses 11). Crystal Palace won 2-0 against Bournemouth in their last league game.

As for Burnley, they are currently placed on the 11th spot of the league table. Burnley have managed to bank a total of 42 points in the league so far with 12 wins to their name (Draws 6, Losses 13). The Clarets lost 1-0 against relegation-battling Watford in their last league game.

CRY vs BUR will commence on Monday, June 29 (Tuesday, June 30, 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction, CRY vs BUR Dream11 top picks and CRY vs BUR Dream11 team.

CRY vs BUR Dream11 Team

CRY vs BUR Dream11 top picks

C Wood (Captain) J Ayew (Vice-captain) J Rodriguez J Hendrick J Mcarthur

CRY vs BUR Dream11 team (Full squads)

CRY vs BUR Dream11 team: Crystal Palace (CRY)

Wayne Hennessey, Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Ryan Inniss, Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, Jairo Riedewald, Nikola Tavares, Sam Woods, Tyrick Mitchell, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, Max Meyer, James McCarthy, Luke Dreher, Nya Kirby, Scott Banks, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Cenk Tosun

CRY vs BUR Dream11 team: Burnley (BUR)

Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction

Our CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction is that Crystal Palace will win this game.

Note: The CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction, CRY vs BUR Dream11 top picks and CRY vs BUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Crystal Palace Instagram account)