CRY Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preview

Table-toppers Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace for their Premier League clash. The fixture will be played on Saturday, December 19 at 6:00 PM IST. Here's a look at our CRY vs LIV Dream11 prediction, CRY vs LIV Dream11 team and the probable CRY vs LIV playing 11.

CRY vs LIV live: CRY vs LIV Dream11 prediction and preview

Crystal Palace go into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, having beaten West Bromwich Albion 5-1 and drawn 1-1 against Tottenham and West Ham United. Liverpool on the other hand, come into the game after a dramatic win against Tottenham Hotspur. For today's clash, The Eagles are without Martin Kelly, Connor Wickham, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson, all of whom are nursing their injuries. In addition to the above, Crystal Palace will also be without the services of Christian Benteke who is suspended for the clash. Liverpool have their own injury concerns as well with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota all unavailable.

CRY vs LIV live: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool United Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won their last seven matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions. Since their return to the Premier League in 2013, Crystal Palace have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 14 league games against Liverpool.

Time for training 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/98IaXbaTGC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020

CRY vs LIV Dream11 prediction: Probable CRY vs LIV playing 11

Crystal Palace probable 11 - Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Liverpool probable 11 - Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

CRY vs LIV live: Top picks for CRY vs LIV Dream11 team

CRY vs LIV live: Crystal Palace top picks

Wilfried Zaha

Eberechi Eze

CRY vs LIV live: Liverpool top picks

Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold

CRY vs LIV Dream11 prediction: CRY vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Defenders - Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders - Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards - Wilfried Zaha (VC), Mohamed Salah (C), Sadio Mane

Note: The above CRY vs LIV Dream11 prediction, CRY vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs LIV Dream11 team and CRY vs LIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Liverpool Twitter