CRY Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Crystal Palace and Manchester United are set to lock horns on Matchday 29 of their ongoing Premier League campaign on Wednesday. The PL fixture is set to take place at Selhurst Park on March 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:45 AM (Thursday, March 4) according to IST. Let's have a look at CRY vs MUN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, among other details of this match.

M A T C H D A Y



A big game under the lights 👊#CPFC | #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/LbGtUdTPfi — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 3, 2021

CRY vs MUN live: CRY vs MUN Dream11 match preview

Crystal Palace have been inconsistent in the ongoing Premier League campaign as they have registered two losses, two wins, and one draw in their last five outings. Currently slotted 13th on the PL table, the Eagles are on a two-match unbeaten run, recording a narrow 1-2 win against Brighton and following it up with a 0-0 draw against Fulham. With 33 points from 26 games, Roy Hodgson's men will be aiming to overtake Wolves and Leeds United and move closer to the top half of the PL table with a win on Wednesday.

Also Read David Beckham 'In Talks' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Finish Career At Inter Miami

Manchester United on the other hand are currently on a 9-game unbeaten run as they walk into the game after playing out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in their last Premier League outing. Despite being on a fantastic run, the Red Devils have only won two of their last five games. The second-ranked team will be hoping to covert their draws into wins and bridge the gap between them and table-toppers Manchester City who hold a massive 15-point advantage at the current stage.

CRY vs MUN Playing 11

Crystal Palace- Guaita, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Patrik van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Townsend, Mateta, Ayew

Also Read Lionel Messi Transfer: Barcelona Legend To LEAVE For Sure If Laporta Doesn't Win Election

Manchester United - David de Gea, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial

CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D. De Gea

Defenders- P.V. Aanholt, L. Shaw, J. Ward, A. Wan -Bissaka

Midfielders- Fred, E. Eze, B. Fernandes, A. Townsend

Strikers- J. Ayew, M. Rashford

Also Read Did Cristiano Ronaldo Block Website After They Reduced His Transfer Valuation?

CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Rashford or E. Eze

Vice-Captain- J. Ayew or B. Fernandes

CRY vs MUN Match Prediction

While Crystal Palace will be looking to do a league double over Manchester United, the 20-time champions will be aiming to bounce back on the winning track and register their 15th league win of the ongoing 20-21 campaign. The Red Devils start the match as absolute favorites and are expected to register a comfortable victory over the Eagles on Wednesday.

Also Read Where To Watch Copa Del Rey Live In India? Barcelona Vs Sevilla Live Stream Details

Prediction- Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United

Note: The above CRY vs MUN Dream11 prediction, CRY vs MUN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team and CRY vs MUN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.