CRY Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Crystal Palace could climb as high as sixth in the Premier League table when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park this weekend. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction, CRY vs NEW Dream11 team and the probable CRY vs NEW playing 11.
Steve Bruce’s men are two points behind Palace and come into this game having lost their last two fixtures. For Crystal Place, they will be without star man Wilfried Zaha who is out after testing positive for coronavirus while Luka Milivojevic is suspended for the clash. Newcastle United will be without the services of Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. The Newcastle side will look to play well away from home since they haven't won an away league game since the opening weekend win at West Ham.
Based on recent form our CRY vs NEW match prediction is that the game will end all square.
Steve Bruce ahead of #CRYNEW.
⚫️⚪️
The two sides have met a total of 47 times. The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in a tight 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace.
Keep going, @Nathan6Ferguson.
CRY vs NEW live: Crystal Palace top picks
CRY vs NEW live: Newcastle United top picks
Goalkeeper - Vicente Guaita
Defenders - Nathaniel Clyne, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, van Aanholt
Midfielders - Jairo Riedewald, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Eberechi Eze
Forwards - Callum Wilson (VC), Michy Batshuayi (C)
