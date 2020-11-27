CRY Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Crystal Palace could climb as high as sixth in the Premier League table when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park this weekend. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction, CRY vs NEW Dream11 team and the probable CRY vs NEW playing 11.

CRY vs NEW live: CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction and preview

Steve Bruce’s men are two points behind Palace and come into this game having lost their last two fixtures. For Crystal Place, they will be without star man Wilfried Zaha who is out after testing positive for coronavirus while Luka Milivojevic is suspended for the clash. Newcastle United will be without the services of Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. The Newcastle side will look to play well away from home since they haven't won an away league game since the opening weekend win at West Ham.

Based on recent form our CRY vs NEW match prediction is that the game will end all square.

CRY vs NEW live: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

The two sides have met a total of 47 times. The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in a tight 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace.

CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction: Probable CRY vs NEW playing 11

Crystal Palace probable 11 - Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp; Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi

Newcastle United probable 11 - Karl Darlow; Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Jamal Lewis; Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff; Callum Wilson

CRY vs NEW live: Top picks for CRY vs NEW Dream11 team

CRY vs NEW live: Crystal Palace top picks

Michy Batshuayi

Jairo Riedewald

CRY vs NEW live: Newcastle United top picks

Isaac Hayden

Sean Longstaff

CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction: CRY vs NEW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vicente Guaita

Defenders - Nathaniel Clyne, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, van Aanholt

Midfielders - Jairo Riedewald, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Eberechi Eze

Forwards - Callum Wilson (VC), Michy Batshuayi (C)

Note: The above CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction, CRY vs NEW Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs NEW Dream11 team and CRY vs NEW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Crystal Palace Twitter