Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Shearer Slams Reds' Penalty Decision: 'How On Earth...'

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday to reduce Manchester City's lead in the Premier League standings to nine points. Virgil van Dijk got the lead in the eighth minute before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain extended the Reds' lead to 2-0 before half-time.

At the halfway stage of the game, it seemed Jurgen Klopp's side were cruising but the Eagles came all guns blazing in the second half. Patrick Vieira's side reduced Liverpool's lead to half in the 55th minute, with Odsonne Edouard scoring a tap in. Palace then went on to dominate the second half before a controversial penalty granted to the Reds killed the game.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was livid after the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool game as he slammed on-field referee Kevin Friend and VAR Craig Pawson for their 'ridiculous, pathetic and stupid' penalty decision.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Alan Shearer slams officials' decisions

While speaking after the game on Premier League productions, Alan Shearer provided an elongated response on why he did not believe the incident was a penalty in 'a million years.' The 51-year old said,

"When I watched it live I thought goal kick. He miskicked it. When I watched it in slow-motion nothing changed at all and for the life of me…. Kevin Friend and Craig Pawson how on earth they both somehow get to this ridiculous, wrong, pathetic, stupid decision. Any other words you can give me? Can you tell I'm angry?

The standard of the refereeing this season has been awful, it has to be said. There has been so many poor decisions. VAR is actually making our referees worse. They're under so much pressure. It's never a penalty in a million years. How so-called experienced referees can get to that decision is baffling to me."

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool



Fabinho's penalty seals a hard-earned win for Jurgen Klopp's side#CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/yEF9afhaLe — Premier League (@premierleague) January 23, 2022

Crystal Palace put Liverpool under immense pressure in the second half and it seemed that they could have found the equalizer before a controversial penalty was granted to the Reds when goalkeeper Vicente Guaita appeared to have got Diogo Jota down. The on-field referee Kevin Friend had initially waved for play to move on before VAR Craig Pawson intervened and asked him to review his decision. Once the penalty was granted, Fabinho converted the spot-kick with ease by sending Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita the wrong way and sealing the three points for Liverpool.