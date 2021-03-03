Crystal Palace Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester United will travel to Crystal Palace in a Matchday 27 fixture of the Premier League on Wednesday night. The game will be played at Selhurst Park and will begin at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday, March 4. Here's a look at where to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction and match preview

Manchester City look to be running away with the title once again but Manchester United are best placed among the chasing pack in the Premier League table. The Red Devils are second in the standings, 15 points off their neighbours, and could reduce that gap to 12 with a win on Wednesday night over Crystal Palace. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side settled for yet another 0-0 draw against Chelsea last time out, extending their unbeaten run to nine game]s across all competitions. With Leicester City just a point behind, the onus will be on Manchester United to seal the three points and take revenge for their opening day defeat against the same opposition.

M A T C H D A Y



A big game under the lights 👊#CPFC | #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/LbGtUdTPfi — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 3, 2021

As for Cyrstal Palace, Roy Hodgson's side are 13th in the Premier League table, with 33 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone. The Eagles ended a run of two consecutive defeats with a win over Brighton, before settling for a 0-0 draw against Fulham last time out. Palace had won 3-1 at Old Trafford in the opening weekend of the Premier League season and will hope to draw inspiration from that showing. The visitors are favourites, but the hosts will be bullish of their chances to take something away from the game.

Crystal Palace vs Man United team news

Solskjaer is likely to rotate his side with the Manchester derby on the horizon. Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Daniel James all overcame knocks to feature against Chelsea, and are likely to be involved against Palace as well. Edinson Cavani missed out due to a muscular problem, and while the Uruguayan has returned to training, he might be rested for Manchester City. Paul Pogba, Phil Jones and Juan Mata are also ruled out with injuries.

For the hosts, Wilfried Zaha is likely to miss out against his former team as he continues to return to full fitness. The Eagles have a long injury list, with Tyrick Mitchell recently joining the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey and James Tomkins who are sidelined. Conor Wickham and Jeffrey Schlupp are to be back in contention for the game, while James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are ruled out.

Crystal Palace vs Man United team news: Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Riedewald; Townsend, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Riedewald; Townsend, Eze, Ayew; Mateta Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream?

In India, the Crystal Palace vs Man United game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. The Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will begin on Thursday, March 4 at 1:45 AM IST.

