Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch PL In India, US & UK?

Crystal Palace is all set to host leaders Manchester City in their next Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Monday night, with the game scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 15. While the Eagles have seen a recent uptick in form, the Citizens have been utterly dominant this season as they aim to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream details.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Monday, March 14.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM on Monday, March 14.

Premier League table update: Manchester City lead by three points

After 28 games, Manchester City has a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League. A win against Crystal Palace on Monday would extend their lead to six points, but the Reds would have a game in hand. On the other hand, the Eagles are currently in 11th place with 33 points, 11 points clear of the relegation places.