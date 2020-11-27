Crystal Palace Vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United this weekend as both teams look to shrug off their losses and aim for a victory in the Premier League. Here are the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live stream details, team news and our prediction ahead of the fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle preview

The Magpies have not won any of their past 5 games against Palace and also suffered 2 consecutive defeats in the Premier League before this game. Just like Newcastle, Crystal place also suffered an embarrassing 1-0 loss to a struggling Burnley side while Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea last Sunday.

The biggest worrisome factor for Newcastle was their inability to take shots as the Magpies registered only a single shot at Chelsea’s goal last weekend. It clearly seems to be a worry for Steve Bruce as they have had 71 fewer shots on target than any other Premier League team.

The Eagles, on the other hand, had an impressive outing here at Selhurst park defeated Leeds United 4-1. However, they did not carry on the momentum and lost 1-0 to a struggling Burnley team last weekend. The loss to Burnley was their only loss in the last five home Premier League games.

Also Read Europa League Results And Highlights As Spurs Score 4, Napoli Pay Iconic Maradona Tribute

Steve Bruce starts with his team-news ahead of #CRYNEW.



"Callum Wilson will be fit. He will be available which we're delighted about. Ryan Fraser is still a week or so away. Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt. Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are both OK and will feature." pic.twitter.com/GpOwe2EZwG — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 26, 2020

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle team news

Crystal Palace will remain without the services of Wilfried Zaha as he continues to self isolate after testing positive for coronavirus. Roy Hodgson will also miss captain Luka Milivojevic as the midfielder is not yet back in contention after testing negative for COVID-19. The partnership of Cheikou Kouyate and Scott Dann at centre-back could potentially be broken up as Roy Hodgson attempts to snatch a win over the Magpies.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Guaita; Clyne, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp; Eze, Batshuayi

For Newcastle, Jamaal Lascelles, who limped off against Chelsea is expected to be back in contention for the game. Steve Bruce could possibly have summer signing Callum Wilson back. Since joining the Magpies from relegated Bournemouth, Wilson has scored six goals in just eight league games and added a breath of fresh air to Steve Bruce’s setup.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Murphy, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis; Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Wilson

Also Read Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim Advance In Europa League

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live

Crystal Palace, currently 11th in the Premier League table take on 15th-placed Newcastle United tonight. Football fans in India can watch the match on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to take place at Selhurst Park on Friday night, November 27 (Nov 28 in India). The fixture will kick off at 1:30 am IST.

Also Read Man United Unable To Fully Restore Systems After Cyberattack

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle prediction

Roy Hudson's side have lost only 1 of their last 5 PL home games and will be looking to build on that record. However, the availability of the in-form Callum Wilson will bolster Newcastle's attack. Fans can expect a low scoring 1-1 draw from tonight's game.

Also Read Maradona Buried As Thousands Mourn In Buenos Aires

Image Courtesy: