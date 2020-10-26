CSK Vs AT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

CSKA Moscow will go up against Arsenal Tula at the VEB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 9:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our CSK vs AT Dream11 prediction, CSK vs AT Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

CSK vs AT live: CSK vs AT prediction and preview

CSKA Moscow are placed third in the league table with 22 points to their name after 11 fixtures. CSKA Moscow have won four out of their last five games and will be looking to continue their fine run and move up the points table. On the other hand, Arsenal Tula find themselves 11th with 12 points from as many games. Taking the teams' recent performances into consideration, our CSK vs AT prediction is in favour of CSKA Moscow who are expected to grab three full points this week. With Russian icon Igor Akinfeev in goal, many have backed Moscow in this encounter.

Also Read | Jeremy Wisten Death: Former Man City Youth Player Dies At 17 After Being Released By Club

CSK vs AT Dream11 prediction: Probable CSK vs AT playing 11

CSKA Moscow probable XI - Igor Akinfeev; Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Hordur Magnusson, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev, Chidera Ejuke; Fedor Chalov

Arsenal Tula probable XI - Egor Shamov; Robert Bauer, Gia Grigalava, Maksim Belyaev, Nikolay Rasskazov; Kings Kangwa, Vladislav Panteleev; Evans Kangwa, Kirill Panchenko, Alexander Lomovitskiy; Luka Djordjevic

Also Read | Van De Beek Shouldn't Have Signed For Man United, Claims Van Basten After Chelsea Omission

CSK vs AT live: Top picks for CSK vs AT Dream11 team

CSK vs AT live: CSKA Moscow top picks

Mário Fernandes

Nikola Vlasic

CSK vs AT live: Arsenal Tula top picks

Alexander Lomovitskiy

Yuri Kovalev

Also Read | BHA Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

📋 7 matches is over, Week 12 ends tomorrow with #CSKAArsenal#RPL pic.twitter.com/DRvSTpZA8b — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) October 25, 2020

CSK vs AT Dream11 prediction: CSK vs AT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Artur Nigmatullin

Defenders - Mário Fernandes, Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak

Midfielders - Nikola Vlasic (C), Alexander Lomovitskiy (VC), Kings-Kangwa, Yuri Kovalev

Forwards - Ilia Shkurin, Arnor Sigurdsson

Also Read | Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Hints At A Move To PSG With Ambitions To Return To France

Note - The above CSK vs AT Dream11 match prediction, CSK vs AT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CSK vs AT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: CSKA Moscow Twitter