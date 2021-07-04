Czech Republic Skipper Tomas Soucek Suffers Horrific Injury; Team Suffers Loss Vs Denmark

Czech Republic’s run at the ongoing Euro 2020 finally came to an end following their defeat to Denmark in the quarterfinal. The Danes overcame the Czech team 2-1 and will now face England in the semi-final. Thomas Delany and Kasper Dolberg were on target for Denmark, while Patrik Schick who had an outstanding tournament was on target for the Czech Republic. Apart from the three goals the match also turned out to be a physical battle between the teams with two Czech players ending up with their heads wrapped in bandages.

Tomas Soucek suffers head injury against Denmark at Euro 2020

The two Czech Republic players who ended up injuring themselves during the match were skipper Tomas Soucek and Jan Bořil. Soucek especially was left with blood dripping from his head following a collision with Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen. As Czech Republic pushed hard to get back into the match the 26-year-old Soucek put in a slide to block Pulson’s shot inside the team’s penalty area, however, the collision ended up with the midfielder with a nasty cut on the head which forced the referee to hold up play and allow doctors to attend the player.

Highlights from the Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 clash

The clash witnessed the Denmark team stamp their authority by taking the lead in the 5th minute of the match following a fine header from Thomas Delaney which went past the outstretched hand of Czech goalkeeper Tomá Vaclík. The Kasper Hjulmand coached team double the lead just before halftime with Kasper Dolberg pouncing onto the cross from Joakim Mæhle from the left.

Czech Republic managed to get their first goal of the match courtesy of their striker Patrick Schiek who is now the joint top scorer of Euro 2020 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Coulfal sent in a brilliant cross from the right for Schick to put the ball past Kasper Schmeichel. As the Czechs pushed for equaliser, the Danish defensive wall stood strong and impenetrable. The victory also saw Denmark team entering the last four stages of the competition after 29 years. The last time they reached till this level was back in 1992 when the team went on to lift the trophy.

Credit: @Euro2020/ Twitter