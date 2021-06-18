Czech Republic Vs Croatia Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream

The Czech Republic will take on Croatia in their next Euro 2020 encounter at the Hampden Park Stadium on Friday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 PM local time on Friday, June 18 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Czech Republic vs Croatia team news, our prediction and the details of how to watch Czech Republic vs Croatia on TV in India?

Czech Republic vs Croatia prediction and h2h record

The Czech Republic arrive into this game on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Scotland on Monday. Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick put on a performance of the highest quality as he scored a brace that included a goal that could well be considered the goal of the tournament. As a result, Jaroslav Silhavy's side currently sit at the top of the Group D standings, ahead of second-placed England on goal difference.

On the other hand, Croatia head into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to England. Zlatko Dalić's men held the Three Lions goalless in the first half before Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling produced a moment of brilliance to score in the 57th minute. As a result of this defeat, Croatia are currently in third place in the Group D standings, ahead of fourth-placed Scotland on goal difference.

In terms of the Czech Republic vs Croatia h2h record, Croatia have the better record. The Croatians are unbeaten in this fixture, having won on two occasions and drawn once from their three encounters with the Czech Republic. The last meeting between the two sides came at Euro 2016 when both sides shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Czech Republic vs Croatia team news

Czech Republic predicted starting line-up: Tomáš Vaclík; Vladimír Coufal, Ondřej Čelůstka, Tomáš Kalas, Jan Bořil; Alex Král, Tomáš Souček; Lukáš Masopust, Vladimír Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Croatia predicted starting line-up: Dominik Livaković; Šime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Joško Gvardiol; Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Rebić, Ivan Perisic

How to watch Czech Republic vs Croatia on TV in India? Czech Republic vs Croatia live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Czech Republic vs Croatia on TV in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Czech Republic vs Croatia live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.

Image Credits: Czech Republic, Croatia football/Instagram