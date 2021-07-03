Czech Republic Vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction: Check Details Of Upcoming Quarterfinals Game

Czech Republic will take on Denamrk in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing Euro 2020 at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 3. The clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream 11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and our Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

Czech Republic vs Denmark match preview

Denmark's journey in the competition has been not only been amazing but an emotional one as well. The first game against Finland saw Danes not only lose the match by a solitary goal but fans and players were shell shocked by the sudden collapse of midfielder Christian Eriksen in the middle of the game. After the Finland loss, Simon Kajer and his team were beaten by Belgium leaving them by athread to qualify for knockout stage.

The team however regrouped in their final game against Russia and went to qualify for the knockout stage. In the Round of 16 Denmark crushed Wales by 4 goals and are couple of matches away from reaching the final of the tournament. The Danes have never gone past the quaterfinal mark since their triumph in 1992, but Euro 2020 ha sseen lot of surprise and going by the recent form, Denmark will be inspired to make it to the final.

Czech Republic on the other hand came third in their group depsite making a winning start to their campign by beating Scotland. They held Croatia to a 1-1 draw before losing to England by a solitary goal in the final group game. The team faced a very attacking Netherlands team in the Round of 16 and went onto win the game in Budapest with a scoreline of 2-0 after the dutch were reduced to 10 men following the red card ot Matthijs de Ligt. With semi-final place at stake both teams will only look to play some entertaining football.

Czech Republic vs Denmark head to head record

This is the third time that both these teams will be facing each other in the European Championship. The Czech Republic currently holds a 2-0 advantage over theoir popponent having beaten them 2-0 in Euro 2000 group stage and 3-0 in the quarterfinal of the 2004 edition.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream 11 team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Vladmir Coufal, Andreas Christsensen, Joakim Mæhle

Midfielders: Thomas Soucek, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Tomas Holes

Forwards: Patrick Schick, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream11 prediction

As per our Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream11 prediction, Denmark will come out on top in this contest.

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis.

