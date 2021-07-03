Czech Republic Vs Denmark Odds & Picks For Euro Quarterfinals Today

Euro 2020 has been filled with surprises and unpredictability and the two surprising team to qualify for the Quarter-finals will collide on July 3. The Czech Republic vs Denmark is expected to be a clinic as both of them will look to book their names in the semi-finals. Denmark beat Wales 4-0 in the 16th round, while the Czech Republic dismissed the seemingly strong Netherlands in a 2-0 win.

Journey of The Czech Republic and Denmark in Euro 2020

The Czech Republic is considered to be the dark horse of the tournament. They finished third in the group stage and pulled off a massive upset against the Duch. While Denmark came second in the group having a dominant win over Wales revealing their intentions for the tournament.

The Danes have transformed their fortune since the star player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the opening group match against Finland in Copenhagen, which they lost. They again lost the next game to Belgium but bounced back to beat Russia and Wales in dominant fashion.

The Czech Republic vs Denmark Odds & picks

At this point, it's hard to pick a favourite. Denmark looks more sympathetic and will have fans on their side but The Czech Republic looks more focused than ever and the victory over the Netherlands proves that. Both the teams have fewer big names but they do their job effectively. The Czech Republic has scored five goals in four games and Denmark nine which promises to be a productive match. On the technical aspect, Denmark does have an advantage because it is playing against a lower-ranked team and after two big victories over Russia and Wales, stats are on the Danes side. But there is no reason to believe that The Czech Republic will let the championship go so easily, it hasn't had a bad game in the tournament.

Danes have shown us the attacking side while Czechs haven't played their usual defensive game and given excellent counterattacks in the tournament. Patrik Schick has scored four goals in the last four matches for the Czechs. The 25-year-old is one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the tournament lead. The young footballer's value is rising, he’s at the peak of his career and he will surely try to make the most of this opportunity to play in the quarter-finals.

The winner of The Czech Republic Vs Denmark will face the winner of England Vs Ukraine in the semi-final of the Euro 2020.