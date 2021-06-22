Czech Republic Vs England Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

England will take on the Czech Republic in their final EURO 2020 group game on Tuesday, June 22. The Group D matchday 3 clash at Wembley, which will determine the winner of the group, is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM local time (Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Czech Republic vs England team news, live stream details and our Czech Republic vs England prediction.

Czech Republic vs England: Euro 2020 Group D game preview

Patrik Schick's game-winning brace against Scotland on Matchday 1 put the Czech Republic in a strong position to book their place in the last 16. Jaroslav Silhavy's side were then held to a 1-1 draw against Croatia and are now on the verge of topping Group D if they don't lose to England. While the Czech Republic have already qualified for the next round, they will be hoping to enter the last 16 with a statement win over England.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate and England are under pressure to deliver a performance in their final Euro 2020 Group D game against the Czech Republic. The Three Lions have four points from their opening two games thanks to a 1-0 win over Croatia which was followed by a goalless draw against Scotland. However, England are yet to hit anything approaching top gear so far at the Euros, with the stalemate versus the Scots drawing criticism over their lack of creativity.

Czech Republic vs England head to head record

England have a fairly good record against the Czech Republic and have won two out of the four games against Tuesday's opponents. The Czech Republic have managed only one victory against England with one game ending in a draw.

Czech Republic vs England team news, injuries, and suspensions

The Czech Republic have no fresh injury concerns to contend with for their final group game, as star forward Schick recovered from the nose injury that he suffered against Croatia.

For England, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are in contention to start against the Czech Republic. However, the England camp have also been hit by the news that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been forced to isolate following close contact with the COVID-positive Billy Gilmour, and it remains to be seen if either man will be cleared to play.

Czech Republic vs England prediction

This game could go either way as both teams struggled for consistency in the last outings. However, given that England have some more quality players in attack, our prediction is a 2-1 win for Gareth Southgate's side.

How to watch Czech Republic vs England on TV? Czech Republic vs England live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Czech Republic vs England live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Three Lions, Ceskarepre Instagram