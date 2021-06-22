CZR Vs ENG Dream11: Czech Republic Vs England Prediction, Team And Top Picks

England will take on the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 group stage game at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, June 22. The Group D clash is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time (Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the CZR vs ENG Dream11 prediction, top picks and our CZR vs ENG Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

CZR vs ENG preview

The Czech Republic arrive into this game on the back of excellent results thanks to Patrik Schick's outstanding performances in the previous games. Schick scored a brace in the opening game to help Jaroslav Silhavy's side secure a 2-0 win over Scotland. The Bayer Leverkusen forward once again found the back of the net in his next game against Croatia to help his side secure a 1-1 draw. As a result of such performances, Czech Republic are on course to top the Group D standings as long as they achieve a draw or a better result against England.

We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England. — England (@England) June 22, 2021

On the other hand, England arrive into this game on the back of relatively poor performances as per their extremely high standards. Gareth Southgate's men have found it difficult to find the back of the net in both their games so far as they beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening game before drawing 0-0 against Scotland in their next game. Considering the form of the two teams, fans can expect another nail-biting contest.

CZR vs ENG predicted starting line-ups

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko, Patrik Schick

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

CZR vs ENG top picks

Czech Republic: Patrik Schick, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida

England: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden

CZR vs ENG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders: Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida, Phil Foden

Forwards: Patrik Schick (VC), Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (C)

CZR vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that the Czech Republic will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CZR vs ENG Dream11 prediction, CZR vs ENG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CZR vs ENG Dream11 team and CZR vs ENG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: Patrik Schick, Harry Kane/Instagram