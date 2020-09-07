CZR Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

International football made a return after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest encounter in the UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic and Scotland are set to lock horns in what is expected to be a great game of football at the Andruv Stadion, Olomouc. The match is scheduled for September 7, Monday (Tuesday, 12:15 AM IST). The match faced a threat after the Czech FA's decision to postpone the game but the issue has since been handled. West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick were told to quarantine and due to coronavirus concerns, the game was set to be cancelled. However, UEFA decreed that the Group B2 contest will go ahead as planned.
Monday's Nations League match between the Czech Republic and Scotland will go ahead as planned after negotiations between the Czech FA and UEFA representatives.
Czech team will consist from new players and staff members.
The last five meetings between the side has seen both teams win twice and one game ended in a draw. Meanwhile, in the opener of the group, Scotland were held to a 1-1 draw against Israel while Czech Republic won their encounter 3-1. While Scotland look to improve their performance, Czech have announced a completely new squad and have barely had any time for preparation.
Czech Republic
Scotland
Czech Republc have announced that they will field an entirely different XI as opposed to their last game.
David Marshall (GK), Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Jack, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Oliver Burke
Goalkeeper: David Marshall
Defence: Kieran Tierney, Tomas Holes, Scott McKenna, Andrew Robertson
Midfield: Scott McTominay, Oliver Burke, Tomáš Solil, John McGinn
Attack: Lyndon Dyke, Stanislav Tecl
A per our CZR vs SCO match prediction, the match will end in a 2-0 defeat for Czech Republic.
