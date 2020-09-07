CZR Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

International football made a return after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest encounter in the UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic and Scotland are set to lock horns in what is expected to be a great game of football at the Andruv Stadion, Olomouc. The match is scheduled for September 7, Monday (Tuesday, 12:15 AM IST). The match faced a threat after the Czech FA's decision to postpone the game but the issue has since been handled. West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick were told to quarantine and due to coronavirus concerns, the game was set to be cancelled. However, UEFA decreed that the Group B2 contest will go ahead as planned.

CZR vs SCO Dream11 prediction and preview

The last five meetings between the side has seen both teams win twice and one game ended in a draw. Meanwhile, in the opener of the group, Scotland were held to a 1-1 draw against Israel while Czech Republic won their encounter 3-1. While Scotland look to improve their performance, Czech have announced a completely new squad and have barely had any time for preparation.

CZR vs SCO Dream11 prediction: CZE vs SCO top picks

Czech Republic

Roman Hubnik

Stanislav Tecl

Scotland

Scott McTominay

Andrew Robertson

CZR vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable CZR vs SCO playing XI

CZR vs SCO Dream11 team: Czech Republic predicted line-up

Czech Republc have announced that they will field an entirely different XI as opposed to their last game.

CZR vs SCO Dream11 team: Scotland predicted line-up

David Marshall (GK), Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Jack, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Oliver Burke

CZR vs SCO Dream 11 Team:

Goalkeeper: David Marshall

Defence: Kieran Tierney, Tomas Holes, Scott McKenna, Andrew Robertson



Midfield: Scott McTominay, Oliver Burke, Tomáš Solil, John McGinn



Attack: Lyndon Dyke, Stanislav Tecl

The squad for Monday's UEFA Nations League match was confirmed during the pre-match press conference recently by the coach David Holoubek (@HOLAS8). pic.twitter.com/c4ndxvGqml — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) September 6, 2020

CZR vs SCO match prediction

A per our CZR vs SCO match prediction, the match will end in a 2-0 defeat for Czech Republic.

