DAE Vs SSMG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K-League Live

Daegu FC will play Sangju Sangmu in the fourth round of the K-League this week. The match will be played on Friday, May 29, 2020. Here is the DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction, DAE vs SSMG Dream11 team news, DAE vs SSMG Dream11 top picks, preview and schedule.

Also Read | Fans allowed to attend Russian football matches next month

DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction: DAE vs SSMG Dream11 schedule

Venue: DGB Daegu Bank Park

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 4 pm IST

DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction: DAE vs SSMG Dream11 preview

Sangju Sangmu are placed fourth on the K1 League points table. They have bagged six points in all, winning twice and losing on one occasion. Daegu FC are placed 10th on the points table with two points to their credit. They have lost once and drawn twice, and will, therefore, look to secure their first victory in the competition against Sangju Sangmu this week.

Also Read | Sparta Prague fans watch football on drive-in screens with beer, snacks amid pandemic

DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction: DAE vs SSMG Dream11 team full squads

Daegu FC: Jeong Seung-won, Cesinha, Kim Dae-won, Dejan Damjanovic, Jeong Tae-uk, Tsubasa Nishi, Edgar Bruno da Silva, Kim Jae-woo, Hwang Tae-hyeon, Ko Jae-hyeon, Hong Jeong-woon, Lee Jin-hyun, Hwang Soon-min, Jung Chi-in, Ryu Jae-moon, Kim Dong-jin, Kim Woo-Seok, Kim Sun-min, Choi Young-eun, Lim Jae-hyeok, Oh Hoo-sung, Jang Seong-won, Jun-Hee Lee, Sin Chang-moo, Byung-Won Ye, Jin-woo Jo, Tae-Han Kim, Myung-Rae Ha, Jae-Kyung Park, Jin-Yong Lee, Woo-Hyun Cho, Hak-Yoon Lee, Keun-Seob Lee.

Sangju Sangmu: Hwang Byeong-Keun, Choi Cheol-Won, Lee Chang-Keun, Kim Jin-Hyeok, Park Se-Jin, Kim Seon-Uh, Bae Jae-Uh, Lee Sang-Ki, Lee Myeong-Jae, Kim Dae-Jung, Ko Myeong-Seok, Park Byeong-Hyeon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Ahn Tae-Hyeon, Kang Sang-Uh, Jeon Se-Jin, Mun Chang-Jin, Ryu Seung-Uh, Lee Dong-Su, Lee Chan-Dong, Han Seok-Jong, Park Yong-Uh, Kim Min-Hyeok, Jin Seong-Uk, Lee Keun-Ho, Oh Se-Hun, Song Seung-Min, Kim Bo-Seob, Mun Seon-Min

Also Read | Czech football fans use drive-in cinema to watch Sparta Prague vs Viktoria Plzen

DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction: DAE vs SSMG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Choi Young-eun

Defenders: Kim Jin-Hyeok, Ahn Tae-Hyeon, Park Se-Jin, Hwang Tae-hyeon

Midfielders: Jeong Seung-won, Ko Jae-hyeon, Kim Min-Hyeok

Forwards: Dejan Damjanovic, Jin Seong-Uk, Kim Dae-won

DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction: DAE vs SSMG Dream11 top picks

Captain: Dejan Damjanovic

Vice-captain: Jeong Seung-won

Also Read | Football makes gleeful return to coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction

Sangju Sangmu are the favourites in the game.

Note: The DAE vs SSMG Dream11 prediction and DAE vs SSMG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The DAE vs SSMG Dream11 team and DAE vs SSMG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.