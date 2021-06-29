DAE Vs UNC Dream11: Daegu FC Vs United City FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Daegu FC and United City FC are set to square off against each other in their upcoming AFC Champions League match on Tuesday, June 29. The round 2 fixture is set to be played at Bunyodkor Football Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7.30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the DAE vs UNC Dream11 team and top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

DAE vs UNC Match Preview

Daegu FC will head into the match after seeing their 11-game unbeaten run end following a 3-2 loss against Kawasaki Frontale in their latest AFC Champions League outing. Currently finding themselves in the fourth position in the K-League table, the South Korean outfit has been one of the best performing teams in their domestic tournament for quite some time and will look to replicate that form in the AFC Champions League soon. With the second match of the Asian tournament just around the corner, the hosts of this game will look to get back on the winning ways and aim at pocketing three points over Untied City FC on Tuesday.

United City FC on the other end will start the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Beijing Guoan in their latest outing. The visitors of this clash had looked destined to walk away with three points in their first AFC clash of the campaign only to see their Chinese counterparts find the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game and splitting points at the end of the 90 minutes. Based out of the Philippines, the visitors will look to get back on the right track and learn from their mistakes as they lock horns in their second league clash. They will be eager to register three points but face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they wish to edge out a win against Daegu FC.

DAE vs UNC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - S. Schrock or J. Seung-Won

Vice-Captain -B. Maranon or K. Jin-Hyeok

DAE vs UNC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - C. Yeong-Eun

Defenders – H. Jeong-Un, J. Campbell, J. Tae-Uk, J. Dan-Won

Midfielders – J. Seung-Won, M. Ott, H. Soon-Min

Strikers – S. Schrock, K. Jin-Hyeok, B. Maranon

DAE vs UNC Dream11 Prediction

We predict Daegu FC to play out a thrilling encounter and register a narrow win over United City FC on Tuesday.

Prediction- Daegu FC 2-1 United City FC

Note: The above DAE vs UNC Dream11 prediction, DAE vs UNC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DAE vs UNC Dream11 Team and DAE vs UNC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source:Daegu FC/ Instagram