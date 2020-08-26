Daley Blind Collapses On The Pitch, Heart Problem Resurfaces During Hertha Berlin Friendly

AFC Ajax suffered a major scare on Tuesday after defender Daley Blind collapsed on the pitch during their friend against Hertha Berlin. The Netherlands international, who has experienced myocardial issues before, clutched his chest in the 79th minute before medics arrived at the scene. The former Man United star, however, was able to leave the field of his own accord.

Daley Blind heart condition: Ajax star collapses during a friendly

Daley Blind had to be substituted during a pre-season game against Hertha Berlin on Tuesday after he collapsed during the latter stages. As Daley Blind collapsed to the ground, the 30-year-old was seen clutching his chest before his teammates and medics rushed to the scene. The former Man United star was visibly in pain but was able to walk off the pitch to be substituted in the 79th minute.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag issued a Daley Blind health update and said that the 30-year-old is feeling fine. The Ajax boss added that the Netherlands international's Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) went off as he dropped to the ground. He said that considering Daley Blind's heart condition, the club will perform some tests and research on his situation and make decisions accordingly.

Erik ten Hag: “Daley Blind’s ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) went off. He got subbed off straight away and he is feeling okay now, he is feeling fine. We will do research about this now.” pic.twitter.com/RVDjCZDoKI — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 25, 2020

Daley Blind health update: Daley Blind heart condition

Daley Blind was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in December after suffering from dizziness in a Champions League clash with Valencia. The 30-year-old was subsequently fitted with an electronic device called the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) before his return in February. The tool uses electrical pulses to regulate his heart rhythm. Speaking to Fox Sports Netherlands on his comeback during the Dutch Cup, the Ajax star said that he had a little bit of tension beforehand, but was happy to be back on the pitch. The former Man United star admitted that the doctors had to hold him back because he wanted to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

With further tests and reports scheduled, the Dutch international faces a spell on the sidelines with many believing that this could be the end of Blind's football career. An Ajax academy product, Blind made his debut in 2008 and after six years at the club earned a move to Manchester United in 2014. The 30-year-old returned to Ajax in 2018 and was a part of their famous run to the Champions League semi-final in 2019. As for the friendly against Herth Berlin, Ajax registered a 1-0 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena thanks to Zakaria Labyad's first-half goal.

