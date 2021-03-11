DAM Vs ETT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Damac FC will lock horns against Al-Ettifiq on matchday 23 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League on Thursday. The Saudi Arabian domestic league match is set to be played at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Sports City on March 11 with the kick-off scheduled for 6:40 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the DAM vs ETT Dream11 prediction alongside other match details of this clash.

DAM vs ETT live: DAM vs ETT Dream11 match preview

Damac FC managed to break their three-match winless streak as they were finally able to register a comprehensive win in their last competitive outing. The hosts defeated Al-Ahli by a comfortable 3-1 margin and registered their fifth victory of the season which took their points tally up to 20. Currently slotted 15th on the Saudi Professional League table, Noureddine Zekri's men will be hoping to continue building a winning run and aim to take their revenge on Al-Ettifaq FC who defeated them 4-2 during their last head to head meeting in December 2020.

Al-Ettifaq on the other hand walk into the game following a 1-1 draw against Al Nassr FC in their last competitive outing. It was their fourth draw of the season as the visitors find themselves slotted 7th on the table with nine wins and as many losses to their name. With 31 points against their tally, Khaled Al-Atwi's men will be looking to replicate a similar performance against Damac FC from their last encounter which saw them register a massive 4-2 win last year.

DAM vs ETT Dream11 Team: DAM vs ETT Playing 11

Goalkeeper - M. Alhaeti

Defenders – A. Aaseri, F. Zahim, S. Vittor

Midfielders - E.D. Souza, M. Mohsen, N. Sllti, D. Antolic, M. Al-Kowaikaby

Strikers - E. Zelaya, W. Azarou

DAM vs ETT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- W. Azarou or M. Mohsen

Vice-Captain- E. Zelaya or M. Al-Kowaikaby

DAM vs ETT Match Prediction

Al-Ettifaq have been one of the most improved teams in recent weeks and will be hoping to capitalise on their win while looking to break into the top six as soon as possible. On the other hand, Damac FC will be itching to get back on the winning ways but will have to bring their A-game if they wish to turn their fortunes around and pick up any points in this clash on Thursday. Given the current form of both the teams, Al-Ettifaq start the match as favourites.

Prediction- Damac FC 1-2 Al-Ettifaq

Note: The above DAM vs ETT Dream11 prediction, DAM vs ETT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DAM vs ETT Dream11 Team and DAM vs ETT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.